Bollywood songs and movies have a huge fanbase not only in India but also across the borders. After Raataan Lambiyan, the Tanzanian siblings are again nailing the lip-sync to Nora Fatehi's 'Kusu Kusu', a popular song from the film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. As the sister continues to lip-sync, her brother Kili Paul was seen dancing to the tunes of 'Kusu Kusu' in the background, making the video more entertaining. So far the video has already garnered more than 64,000 likes and several reactions. Netizens hailed the mesmerising dance performance of the siblings and appreciated their talent.

Here Is The Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)