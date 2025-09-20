A woman clashed with cops after they arrived at her residence, demanding that she delete a viral reel shot outside a police station in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. Identified as Ruhi Khan, also known as Zoya Khan, she refused to comply, saying, "My video has over a million views. I will give up my life but won’t delete it." The reel, set to a Bhojpuri song, had been filmed at the Baddupur police station gate and quickly went viral on social media. During the confrontation, she threatened the police with a knife, warning of suicide if pressured to remove the video. Seeing her determined and dangerous stance, the police left without taking action. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pharmacist Beaten to Death With Sticks and Rods Inside Clinic in Barabanki, Land Dispute Suspected.

Barabanki Woman Refuses to Delete Viral Reel

"I will give up my life but won't delete the video. The video got million views. Won't delete it." A UP woman made a reel outside a police station in Barabanki. The reel got traction and the local police landed at her house allegedly to get it deleted. The woman flatly refused:… pic.twitter.com/CyZNPvQJIe — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 20, 2025

Woman Shoots Reel Outside Police Station in Barabanki

This is the reel at the heart of the controversy pic.twitter.com/oX9QbCgmDW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

