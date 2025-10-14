Social media influencer and content creator Shadab Jakati (Shadab Hasan) recently bought a new car. Taking to Instagram, Shadab Jakati, who goes by the Instagram handle "shadabjakati1", said that he bought a Mahindra Scorpio N Automatic. The influencer is best known for his "10 rupay wala biscuit" viral reel, which made him an internet sensation. In the video, Shadab Jakati thanked his fans for their constant support. The video shows Shadab Jakati taking delivery of his new car from the Mahindra showroom. In the video, the "10 rupay wala biscuit" viral reel star is seen posing for the camera with his wife and children. Notably, Shadab Jakati has 2.4 million followers on Instagram. ‘You Look Great, but Quit Smoking’: Emmanuel Macron Bursts Into Laughter As Turkey’s Erdogan Tells Giorgia Meloni To Stop Smoking at Egypt Summit, Video Goes Viral.

Shadab Jakati of '10 Rupay Wala Biscuit' Viral Reel Fame Buys New Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by teShadab Hasan (@shadabjakati1)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Shadab Jakati). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)