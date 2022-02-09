Teddy Day is the fourth day of Valentine’s Week and it is dedicated to teddy bears and other soft toys. Every year, Teddy Day falls on February 10 with men, mostly, gifting teddy bears to their female partners. Presenting cuddly soft toys seem apt after giving roses, proposals and chocolates on Rose Day, Propose Day and Chocolate Day. But like always, we have anti-valentine squads aka singles who rather poke fun at these days than celebrate it. And they do so by sharing the most hilarious jokes and memes online. That is why ahead of Teddy Day 2022, funny memes, jokes and tweets are going viral. Here take a look at some of them. Teddy Day 2022 Greetings: Cute Messages, Adorable HD Wallpapers, Romantic Quotes, Sayings And Wishes For The Love Of Your Life.

Le Single Me

February 7: #Rose Day. February 8: #Propose Day. February 9: #Chocolate Day. February 10: Teddy Day. February 11: Promise Day. February 12: Hug Day. February 13: Kiss Day. February 14: V-Day. Meanwhile "anti-V day", Me & my friends are like : pic.twitter.com/NHeLfWzypi — NEAL🇮🇳 (@BilluPsycho) February 9, 2022

Le Married Me

Before Marriage : ❤❤ Rose day, Propose day, Chocolate day, Teddy day, Promise day, Kiss day, Hug day.. After Marriage : 😈😡 Tiffin de , Chai de , Rumaal de, Kambal de, Sone de... & finally Mujhe Jeene De 🙄🙄😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣#laughter — Sobhan (@slb_cool) February 8, 2022

Getting Darker

Check The Anti-Valentine Week May Be, or Maybe Not!

Chocolate day, rose day and teddy day are fine, when is Rajnigandha Tulsi day? — Mohit Gulati 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) February 9, 2022

Handy DIY

Make your own Teddy for Valentines Day ❤️ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/BCQLJEErN6 — Mary Mckeever (@pollydolly50) February 7, 2022

Rona Shuru

February 10th - Teddy Day February 11th- Promise Day February 12th- Hug Day February 13th- Kiss Day pic.twitter.com/rPMS7Zdw4k — Rithuma (@randhu1998) February 9, 2022

HAHHAHAHAHA

Boys* On chocolate On hug day, day, teddy kiss day. day. pic.twitter.com/8DP3Q4I6NQ — M A N I S H 🎯 (@memer_manish) February 9, 2022

So Cute

me omw to buy it chocolate and flowers and teddy bears for valentine’s day pic.twitter.com/IClQSaX5jN — 🥛🐈 (@moonthinkr) February 9, 2022

HAHAHHA

Valentine Week 2022: Know The Significance of Rose Day, Propose Day; & Anti-Valentine Week Calendar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)