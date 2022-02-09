Teddy Day is the fourth day of Valentine’s Week and it is dedicated to teddy bears and other soft toys. Every year, Teddy Day falls on February 10 with men, mostly, gifting teddy bears to their female partners. Presenting cuddly soft toys seem apt after giving roses, proposals and chocolates on Rose Day, Propose Day and Chocolate Day. But like always, we have anti-valentine squads aka singles who rather poke fun at these days than celebrate it. And they do so by sharing the most hilarious jokes and memes online. That is why ahead of Teddy Day 2022, funny memes, jokes and tweets are going viral. Here take a look at some of them. Teddy Day 2022 Greetings: Cute Messages, Adorable HD Wallpapers, Romantic Quotes, Sayings And Wishes For The Love Of Your Life.

Le Single Me

Le Married Me

Getting Darker

Check The Anti-Valentine Week May Be, or Maybe Not!

Handy DIY

Rona Shuru

HAHHAHAHAHA

So Cute

HAHAHHA

