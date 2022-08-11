The 13th-century architectural marvel Ramappa Temple in Telangana is illuminated with colours of the national flag, i.e, Tiranga ahead of the Indian Independence Day 2022 celebrations. The country is all set to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence Day on the 15th of August, 2022, Monday. And like many iconic monuments and buildings throughout the country, the recently inscribed UNESCO World Heritage Site is adorned with Tiranga colours.

Watch Video of Telangana’s Ramappa Temple Illuminated With Tiranga Colours:

