A shark is seen biting off a man's pinky finger in a video doing the internet rounds. The shark got hold of the man's pinky finger when he tried to catch it with his hands while he was on a boat. The shark twisted the man's finger and bit it. "The twist he didn’t expect [sic]," a user commented on the video. Another user wrote, "That's why you don't mess with sharks. They like to go bitey [sic]," on the viral video. Shark Attack in Egypt Video: Russian Man Eaten Alive by Tiger Shark in Red Sea as Father Watches in Horror, Spine-Chilling Footage Surfaces.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

shark bites off pinky pic.twitter.com/en98nnbauK — clips that go hard (@clipsthatgohard) June 15, 2023

