A UPSC aspirant recently shared a picture of her white hair strand on Twitter. The civil service aspirant shared a photo of her hand holding the white hair strand caused by the stress of the exam. "Thanks to UPSC [sic]," Twitter user @333maheshwariii wrote while sharing the viral photo. Netizens gave sarcastic responses to the viral tweet with many understanding the struggle of the UPSC aspirant. Check the reactions of the netizens to the viral tweet here. International Cat Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings: Twitterati Share Cute Pics, Quotes and Messages to Celebrate Day For Cats!

Atleast you've hair 😭😭 — Abhishek (@Abhishe44135665) August 8, 2023

White hair is a sign of Wisdom.... 😅😅😅😅😁🙏👍 — Kumaran Senthurpandian (@KumaranSenthur1) August 8, 2023

Medical students be like: u guys are having hairs😅 — Yogit Joshi (@JoshiYogit) August 8, 2023

Gift from UPSC — Sri (@Sri69345023) August 7, 2023

