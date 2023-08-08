International Cat Day 2023 falls on August 8. This annual event is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm by cat lovers worldwide. This day highlights the need to help and protect cats as well as the importance of adopting cats. Here are wishes, greetings and images shared by Twitterati on International Cat Day 2023. Some users also shared cute pictures of their cats on the joyous occasion. International Cat Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Celebrates the Unconventional Love for Cats.

#HistoryThisDay: Do you know today is "International Cat Day"! - First celebrated on 8th Aug, 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare - Cats have been revered in ancient civilizations like Egypt and cherished as symbols of luck. - The earliest known evidence of cats… pic.twitter.com/gpboVY98Sz — Mohit 🇮🇳 (@DelhiiteMohit) August 8, 2023

Happy International Cat Day my love🩷 pic.twitter.com/VyYgg2vbUe — Sekar🎐 (@chailatteeeeee) August 8, 2023

Happy cat day my dear sad boi 😔💗 pic.twitter.com/sSBU6XiOvL — paw slave 🐾 (@juurinomono) August 8, 2023

Today is International Cat Day, 🐈a day when we acknowledge our feline friends. 😺Cats play their part in FRV’s work. 😿In May, a cat-astrophe was averted when an FRV crew rescued a moggie who’d become wedged between the brick walls of two adjoining house with no way out. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/T8AbCR4p2V — Fire Rescue Victoria (@FireRescueVic) August 8, 2023

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL CATS DAY OMG OMG OMG I LOVE TODAY 🩵🩵🩵 https://t.co/bcSoRkzLCC pic.twitter.com/fTtxnMvyZr — 로하아아아~🌙✨ (@_HappyA) August 8, 2023

Happy International Cat Day to the love of my universe lil Beep Beep pic.twitter.com/vgxyQXksjl — 🥛 (@MilkyCloud) August 8, 2023

It’s International Cat Day today 😻 Do I complain when I have to pick up furballs all over the house or clean out their litter box after they take a massive dump? Yes! But do I love them so much and want to buy them nice toys and treats all the time? A very big fat yes! 😻 pic.twitter.com/PVWrP3BXH8 — John Van Huizen 🇲🇾 (@vanhuizen_john) August 8, 2023

