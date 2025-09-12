In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old student preparing for UPSC allegedly cut off his private part in Prayagraj while attempting a sex change. It is reported that the student cut off his private part to become a girl. The student allegedly searched Google and YouTube to learn how to physically become a boy. He came across a video where a doctor explained the process of cutting the private part. It is learnt that the student injected himself with an anaesthesia injection and then went on to cut his private part. Later, he bandaged it himself. However, he felt extreme pain when the effect of the injection wore off. He was admitted to a hospital where he was said to be under treatment. Prayagraj Shocker: Minor Girl Raped on Pretext of Marriage Attempts Suicide by Hanging From Tree, Saved by Locals; Video Surfaces.

UPSC Aspirant Cuts Private Part to Become a Girl in Prayagraj

उत्तर प्रदेश- प्रयागराज में UPSC की तैयारी करने आए 17 साल के स्टूडेंट ने लड़की बनने के लिए अपना प्राइवेट पार्ट काट लिया। 14 साल की उम्र में जब वो लड़कियों संग डांस कर रहा था, तब उसे अहसास हुआ कि वो लड़का जरूर है, लेकिन बाकी लड़कों की तरह नहीं है। गूगल–यूट्यूब पर सर्च किया कि… — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

