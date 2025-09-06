A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar issued a clarification claiming his interaction with IPS officer Anjana Krishna was meant to maintain calm on the ground and not interfere with law enforcement, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari has written to the UPSC seeking verification of her educational and caste documents. In his letter dated September 5, Mitkari expressed concerns over the authenticity of the records submitted by the officer, urging a detailed investigation at the commission level. The move comes amid widespread outrage over a viral video showing Pawar allegedly pressuring Krishna to halt action against illegal soil excavation in Solapur’s Karmala taluka. The video shows Krishna asking Pawar to verify his identity during a phone call arranged by a local NCP worker, after which Pawar reportedly lost his temper. While the NCP defended him, insisting his remarks were misinterpreted and meant to pacify workers, critics argue it reflects undue political pressure on the police. ‘Main Tere Upar Action Lunga’: Ajit Pawar Sparks Row After Video Shows Him Scolding Woman IPS Officer Anjana Krishna Over Illegal Soil Excavation Action in Solapur, NCP Reacts.

Amol Mitkari Seeks UPSC Probe Into IPS Officer Anjana Krishna Amid Ajit Pawar Phone Call Row

More on Ajit Pawar versus IPS officer controversy: now Maharashtra deputy CM’s NCP (AP) MLC, Amol Mitkari, has written to UPSC to enquire into educational and caste documents submitted by the IPS Officer, Anjana Krishna. This comes a day after the viral video of Ajit Pawar… pic.twitter.com/i86fuG1U6W — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)