Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to a Union Personnel Ministry order. His appointment was approved by President Droupadi Murmu following the completion of Preeti Sudan's tenure on April 29. A 1985-batch retired IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, Kumar served as Defence Secretary from August 2019 to October 2022. The UPSC, responsible for conducting India's civil services exams, is headed by a chairman and can have up to 10 members. Currently, the commission has two vacant member positions.

New UPSC Chairman

