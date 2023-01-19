As people online get intrigued by the AI-generated artwork making the rounds, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for all those who are concerned about AI completely taking over our lives. A theatre troupe has stepped forward by recreating some brilliant biblical artwork as live paintings, a video of which is now going viral. In the clip, artists from Ludovica Rambelli Teatro recreated the 16th-century Italian painter Caravaggio’s art with absolute finesse, on-point expressions, and postures. Take a look at this beautiful video here. Eerie Pictures Created By AI Show Realistic-Looking Faces From a House Party; Viral Twitter Thread Leaves Netizens Spooked Out!

Video of Theatre Artists Recreating Caravaggio’s Biblical Art

CARAVAGGIO’s biblical paintings re-created as living paintings by the incredibly talented Ludovica Rambelli Theatre Troupe, accompanied by Mozart's Requiem.#TableauxVivants pic.twitter.com/oZi2worA0u — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) January 15, 2023

