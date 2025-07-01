The New York City High Line is footing its own Phallic Falls. A very penis-shaped foot sculpture fountain has sparked curiosity among visitors as it suggestively sprays water on passersby at the Manhattan Elevated Park. The 10-foot-tall sculpture ‘Foot Fountain’ was reportedly created by Argentine artist Mika Rottenberg and was erected in April this year before the video went viral on social media. People can activate the squirt from the bizarre sculpture by activating the pedals across and getting drenched. The installation is shaped like a pink foot, which is dotted with lurid red-lipped mouths sticking out tongues. 'Penis Bags' Filled With Milk Tea Catches Netizens’ Attention, but Thailand Cafe To Stop Selling Drinks in Phallic-Shaped Bags Now!

Watch Viral Video of Penis-Shaped ‘Foot Fountain’ in NYC Street:

New York erects a 10-foot-tall pink "Foot Fountain" that can squirt water out of the tip. The "sculpture" was created by Argentine 'artist' Mika Rottenberg. New Yorkers can squirt people by activating the pedals across from the sculpture. The structure is an "irreverent take… pic.twitter.com/KpqChP0POP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 30, 2025

