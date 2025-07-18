Let’s be honest, Coldplay doesn’t do anything halfway. There are reasons for Chris Martin and his bandmates’ shows to sell out. The scale of the spectacle is enough to leave anyone spellbound. However, it’s not really a Coldplay concert without its viral moments. Over the years, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion have given fans unforgettable viral moments. From proposals to birthday wishes and more – but little could anyone imagine a kiss cam scandal! That’s what allegedly happened at the Boston concert. As seen in videos circulating on social media, the man and woman were caught off guard when they appeared onscreen, leading them to quickly break away from their hug and duck out of sight. The man identified as Andy Byron, the CEO of tech company Astronomer, was caught in a cosy embrace with his HR head, Kristin Cabot, who was not his wife, at the Gillette Stadium. Naturally, the alleged affair led to much intrigue from social media users, and it sparked curiosity about Byron’s net worth. So, what is the Astronomer company's valuation? Here’s what is known so far.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Kiss Cam Scandal

"Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy," Chris joked, before expressing remorse over unintentionally calling the man and the woman out. The 48-year-old went on to mock his onstage gaffe later in the show, as seen in videos circulating online. Meanwhile, Bryon, who had his arm around Cabot, immediately rushed to hide his face. She also tried to hide her face in her hands. The moment has created a stir online, leading many viewers to subsequently speculate whether the coworkers may have been caught having an affair. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's Wife Megan Kerrigan Drops His Surname on Facebook After Viral Coldplay Affair Video Involving CPO Kristin Cabot!

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's Viral Kiss Cam Scandal

NEW: Former Astronomer employee accuses CEO Andy Byron of being "toxic," says former employees are cracking up over the video, according to the New York Post. The married CEO was caught on the big screen with the company's HR chief at a Coldplay concert.

Andy Byron Net Worth: What is Astronomer CEO Company Valuation?

According to Bryon’s now-deleted LinkedIn page, he joined Astronomer in 2023 as its CEO after previously serving as Lacework’s President from 2019 to 2022. Previously, Bryon held senior positions at companies like Cybereason, Fuze, BMC Software, BladeLogic and VeriCenter before becoming the CEO. The tech company reportedly has a valuation of USD 1.3 billion. Although Bryon’s financial information is not exactly public, The Economic Times estimated his net worth, concluding he is likely worth between USD 20 million and USD 70 million. While his net worth is not confirmed, the estimated figures certainly turned heads online, especially with a potential divorce looming.

Chris Martin's Reaction!

Chris Martin's reaction after the exposé!

Since the moment went viral, neither Bryon, Cabot, nor Astronomer has made any statement offering any substantial information on the incident. In the wake of the kiss cam scandal, social media users further found that Bryon is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, an Associate Director at Bancroft School. They reportedly live in New York with their two children. Eagle-eyed netizens also found Megan Kerrigan’s Facebook page and noted that she dropped ‘Byron’ out of her name on her profile.

