Things are not looking for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, PSG, with reports hinting all is not too well between its star plays, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. The feud has gotten so bad that the PSG dressing room is split into two camps. And while the football world is wrapping its heads around this feud, a meme featuring Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi is winning the internet.

Have a Look at It!

Neymar: Don’t pass to Mbappe, this mf wanted to sell me. pic.twitter.com/1Vk7y2wg4C — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)