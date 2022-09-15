After replacing Shailesh Lodha, aka Tarak Mehta, with actor Sachin Shroff, all the TMKOC fans are clearly unhappy. Earlier, too, viewers have expressed their disappointment with the exit of main characters like Dayaben aka Disha Vakani and Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh, who had a significant role in the Hindi sitcom. Netzines took to Twitter to suggest that television series makers start a re-run of all the hilarious old episodes rather than bringing in new faces and pulling the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is famous for its highly comical episodes and meme template that goes with every situation. Check out how fans shared #TMKOC memes, jokes, and images to express their feelings. TMKOC's Fans Share Funny Memes and Jokes After Sachin Shroff Replaces Shailesh Lodha on the Show (View Tweets).

#TMKOC Trends On Twitter!

#TMKOC changing all the original characters to keep dragging the show. Me: pic.twitter.com/DPEyPACkRQ — Shashwat Kumar (@shashwat9kumar) September 14, 2022

Agreed!

Hello NO!

I am waiting for the day, when Babita Ji get replaced. pic.twitter.com/9Cptbswy3H — Rishikesh Meena (@Meena_Kameena) September 15, 2022

Netizens React To TMKOC's New Character Series

What kind of editing is this @TMKOC_NTF ? Disgusting! You guys should understand when to put an end to a show. #AsitModi & @sabtv is just ruining an iconic show for their greed. Better start the telecast from Episode 1 again on the same time slot. #TMKOCpic.twitter.com/lOeHe72nWX — Ansh Saxena (@anshh_saxenaa) September 13, 2022

That's A Point

End #TMKOC, don't ruin it. After Daya left the show lost it's touch a lot, Tapu and Sonu being replaced made a bit difference, not much. But after Covid it's too much, Sodhi, Anjali, and then Natu kaka died and now Tarrak Mehta, they all got replaced. Old episodes were gold. pic.twitter.com/t3nlz7Q3jy — I miss BTS! V FOR VOGUE❤️‍🔥✨!! (@Gurleenk03) September 13, 2022

