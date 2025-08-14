It’s August 14, meaning it’s time to call in sick. The corporate humour never fails to amuse people online. Each moment there’s a long weekend, a work day right before that seems appropriate for those who drop in sick leave requests for reasons we are supposed to humour. Something similar happened ahead of the Independence Day 2025 long weekend. This year, August 15 falls on a Friday, allowing the meme makers to poke fun at those who apply for sick leave on August 14, so the long weekend fun begins. The long weekend funny memes and August 14 ‘sick leave’ jokes provide comic relief to those in the corporate world, working relentlessly to achieve deadlines before the August 15 long weekend begins. The internet is flooded with hilarious sick leave memes and funny Instagram reels. After all, there is nothing like having a genuine laugh to instantly lift the spirits. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.
August 14 ‘Sick Leave’ Jokes Flood the Internet
Thursday: sick leave
Friday: Independence Day
Saturday, Sunday: week off
This is how this week is going to feel:
— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) August 11, 2025
Relatable Much?
Employees applying for leave on 14th August: pic.twitter.com/iIbzrvQNGO
— Sober (@Soberhere_) August 13, 2025
That Expression!
Me asking sick leave for 13,14 August from my Boss.
Boss pic.twitter.com/azG1zey349
— Peturam (@RatlamiSevv) August 7, 2025
The Happy Dancing
August 14th, Thu - SICK LEAVE
August 15th, Fri -INDEPENDENCE DAY
August 16th, Sat - WEEKEND
August 17th, Sun - WEEKEND...🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/looEr68Y7B
— வெளவால் (@Iam_Bats) August 13, 2025
Points For the Acting Skills!
The Long Weekend Dance
LOL
To the Timeless Tradition
ROFL
