It’s August 14, meaning it’s time to call in sick. The corporate humour never fails to amuse people online. Each moment there’s a long weekend, a work day right before that seems appropriate for those who drop in sick leave requests for reasons we are supposed to humour. Something similar happened ahead of the Independence Day 2025 long weekend. This year, August 15 falls on a Friday, allowing the meme makers to poke fun at those who apply for sick leave on August 14, so the long weekend fun begins. The long weekend funny memes and August 14 ‘sick leave’ jokes provide comic relief to those in the corporate world, working relentlessly to achieve deadlines before the August 15 long weekend begins. The internet is flooded with hilarious sick leave memes and funny Instagram reels. After all, there is nothing like having a genuine laugh to instantly lift the spirits. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

August 14 ‘Sick Leave’ Jokes Flood the Internet

Thursday: sick leave Friday: Independence Day Saturday, Sunday: week off This is how this week is going to feel: pic.twitter.com/q3LiERynE7 — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) August 11, 2025

Relatable Much?

Employees applying for leave on 14th August: pic.twitter.com/iIbzrvQNGO — Sober (@Soberhere_) August 13, 2025

That Expression!

Me asking sick leave for 13,14 August from my Boss. Boss pic.twitter.com/azG1zey349 — Peturam (@RatlamiSevv) August 7, 2025

The Happy Dancing

August 14th, Thu - SICK LEAVE August 15th, Fri -INDEPENDENCE DAY August 16th, Sat - WEEKEND August 17th, Sun - WEEKEND...🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/looEr68Y7B — வெளவால் (@Iam_Bats) August 13, 2025

Points For the Acting Skills!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEN Z SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED (@genzsoln)

The Long Weekend Dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2025_Tharkuri's (@influencing_of_tharkuri_life)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swadeshi Traveller Community Pvt. Ltd. (@swadeshi_traveller)

To the Timeless Tradition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marketing Mind (@marketingmind.in)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moves Of Marketing (@movesofmarketing)

