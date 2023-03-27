Recently, a video of an elephant moving towards a tourist safari car has gone viral. In the clip, a wild elephant is seen in the distant charging towards a vehicle in middle of what appears to be a forest area. Some of the commuters are seen pleading with the driver to give the elephant some bananas, while others are simply panicked. As the animal comes close to the car, some of the passengers begin reciting the Lord Ganesha mantras in an effort to protect themselves. Lord Ganesha is a Hindu deity with an elephant head. As the driver continues reversing the car for a few meters, they keep chanting mantras. The elephant slowly backs up and crosses the street to the side. After the driver moves the car in the forward direction, the elephants lifts its trunk, as if wishing the people a safe journey. Elephants Walk Along Army Hospital Corridor and Enter a Ward in West Bengal; Video Goes Viral.

Tourists Chant Mantras After Encountering Elephant:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)