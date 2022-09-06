A viral video clip shared on Twitter shows elephants wandering around a hospital corridor in front of amazed onlookers. As per reports, three elephants walked along in the Binnaguri army camp hospital in West Bengal. Pictures and videos of the incident went viral on social media. In one video, one of the elephants was seen inclining toward a ward door, and he managed to enter the room anyhow. Mother Elephant Saves Calf from Drowning in River; Viral Video Leaves Viewers Emotional.

See Pics:

Elephants in the room… From Jalpaiguri Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/ipbFR8bthG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 4, 2022

Watch Video:

#WATCH : When Gajraj entered inside Binnaguri #IndianArmy hospital in #Bengal and then got confused as which human doctor chamber to knock, who to visit. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/MjYKEDh5pB — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) September 5, 2022

