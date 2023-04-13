Several users on Thursday said that they were facing issues while using the microblogging site on the web. Users took to social media and said that they were facing issues while replying to tweets on the web. Soon #TwitterDown started to trend on Twitter with netizens sharing funny members and jokes. Meanwhile, Twitter issued a statement and said, "We know some of you may have experienced issues replying to Tweets on the web. Things should be working normally now. Sorry for the trouble!" Here's how netizens reacted to #TwitterDown! Twitter Down: Users Face Issues With Replying to Tweets on Web, Microblogging Site Responds.

Microblogging Site Responds

We know some of you may have experienced issues replying to Tweets on web. Things should be working normally now. Sorry for the trouble! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 13, 2023

Must Have Been Taken Down by Twitter

Must have been taken down by twitter can't really find it — Jay LUHG 🇶🇦 (@utddjayy69) April 13, 2023

If Twitter Sinks I'll Go Down With the Ship

Never ❤️ Like vine, if twitter sinks I’ll go down with the ship — She Smokes Joints 😙💨 (@SheSmokesJoints) April 13, 2023

Phones Seem To Be Working Fine

From what we hear, Elon Musk pushed bad code and now desktop users can't reply to tweets. Phones seem to be working fine.#TwitterDown #Caturday #CatsLover pic.twitter.com/QU2hITiZqZ — Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) April 13, 2023

Twitter Won't Let Me Reply Directly to Anyone

