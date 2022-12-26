We can all exchange any amount of gifts we want during Christmas, but there’s nothing like making the animals around us feel special. A video has been making the rounds, which shows how zoos all over the UK upheld the Christmas spirit by turning Santas and giving presents to all the animals around, including the polar bear’s favourite kayak. Some of the gift-wrapped presents included items like snacks and aftershave too! Check out this heartwarming video here. Emirates’ Christmas Clip Shows Reindeers Pulling Airbus A380 With Santa Hat Into the Sky; Netizens Are Loving the Creativity in the Viral Video.

UK Zoo Animals Get Gift-Wrapped Christmas Presents!

Zoos up and down the UK have been getting into the festive mood by giving out Christmas presents to their animals, including a polar bear’s favourite toy – used kayaks! #MerryChristmas 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/sN9vf8yVNk — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)