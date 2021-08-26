An image of a banner stating that unmarried couples will not be allowed in the Indira Park in Hyderabad is going viral on social media. The Indira Park management in Domalguda put up a notice outside the park stating that couples who are not married will not be allowed inside the park.

Dating in Hyderabad is no walk in the park. pic.twitter.com/uNggv9j2Kl — Aparna H (@FuschiaScribe) August 26, 2021

