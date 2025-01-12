Mumbai, January 12: Bhupendra Vishwakarma, a Pune-based tech professional, has gone viral after sharing a detailed post about his decision to resign from Infosys without securing another job offer. Despite being the sole breadwinner for his family, Vishwakarma explained that systemic workplace issues, including stagnant financial growth, workload imbalances, and regional biases, ultimately led him to quit.

Vishwakarma, who was promoted from System Engineer to Senior System Engineer, revealed that the promotion came with no corresponding financial hike. Despite working diligently for three years and delivering consistent results, he claims his efforts went unacknowledged in terms of compensation. L&T Chairman Subramanian’s 90-Hour Work Comment Faces Backlash From Deepika Padukone, Harsh Goenka and Others, Company Calls Remark As Ambition of Nation-Building.

Pune Techie Goes Viral for Quitting Infosys Over Workplace Issues

Bhupendra Vishwakarma Expounds on Challenges That Led to Resignation From Infosys

Vishwakarma also highlighted the growing attrition within his team, which led to an unfair redistribution of work. As the team shrank from 50 to 30 members, the remaining employees, including Vishwakarma, were burdened with additional tasks without support or compensation. He criticized the management for failing to hire replacements.

Infosys Techie Quits Over 'Professional Stagnation'

Career stagnation was another significant factor in his decision. Vishwakarma was assigned to a loss-making account, which he claims hindered salary increases and limited his professional growth. He described the situation as one of "professional stagnation," with no prospects for advancement. EY Pune-Like Suicide Case in Chennai: ‘Depressed’ Due to Work Pressure, Software Engineer Electrocutes Self, Wife Finds Body Tangled in Live Wire.

Toxic Work Culture Leads to Infosys Techie's Resignation

Additionally, Vishwakarma pointed to a toxic client environment marked by unrealistic expectations and constant pressure, which contributed to a high-stress work culture. He also alleged regional bias in onsite opportunities, claiming that employees from certain linguistic backgrounds were favoured over others, regardless of merit.

Despite recognition from peers and seniors, Vishwakarma's efforts did not lead to tangible rewards, which left him feeling undervalued and demoralized. In his post, he emphasized that such systemic problems are driving many employees to seek better opportunities outside Infosys.

“I couldn’t compromise my self-respect and mental health for an organization that ignored basic workplace issues,” he concluded, explaining that his decision to resign was driven by the need to prioritise his well-being and professional growth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2025 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).