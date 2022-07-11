Three women have been charged with robbery and criminal mischief by the New York police after they knocked down a restaurant and even attacked workers. The young ladies destroyed a computer, threw the cash register, and broke the reception glass and other items in a dispute over a $1.75 fee for extra sauce. The incident occurred at Bel Fries, a late-night hotspot on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The video of their barbaric act was caught on camera and went viral on social media. Women Fight Over Toilet Paper Amid Coronavirus Panic Buying in Australia (Watch Video).

Watch The Viral Fight Here:

Just another typical day in NYC pic.twitter.com/vcnz2YQnp0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2022

