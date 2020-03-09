Women Fight Over Toilet Paper Amid Coronavirus Panic Buying in Australia (Watch Video)

Women Fight Over Toilet Paper (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

The viral coronavirus scare is real, and the panic of catching the infection is increasing day by day. Amid this global crisis, toilet paper rolls have become the choice of demand in Australia. The country is making the headlines for panic buying the loo rolls. Videos and photos have emerged lately that shows stores’ empty racks. Just in time, another clip has surfaced on social media displaying this worrisome situation in the country. Three women were seen fighting over toilet paper rolls at a local grocery store in Sydney. The clip has generated above 4.5 million views, since uploaded on Twitter. #ToiletPaper Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Social Media As Netizens Mock Australians for Stockpiling Loo Rolls Over Coronavirus Fear.

The video begins with shoppers entangled in a physical altercation before it simmers down into a verbal argument. Two of the women seem to be mother and daughter, was seen shopping with a curt, stacked high with toilet paper packs. “I just want one pack!” confronted the other woman to the pair. “No—not one pack,” the old woman of the pair can be heard saying, refusing to the request and shielding her trolley. The trio was then grabbing each other, trading blows, then blaming each other for starting the brawl. The onlookers somehow broke apart the fight. A man who appeared to be the staff member, came in and took the cart. The video ends with him, as he pulls out his phone.

According to media reports, the mother and her daughter were both criminally charged. The other one who was also involved spoke to the police but was not charged, describing her as the victim. The video of the fight over toilet papers surfaced insanely on social media, with netizens shaming the shoppers amid the coronavirus scare.

Australia has seen its citizens being panic, buying toilet papers post the coronavirus outbreak. There are memes with internet users mocking them for stockpiling loo rolls. The reason behind obsessively buying toilet papers is not explained, but led authorities to put a limit in buying rolls in reportedly a few areas in the country.