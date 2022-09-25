In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, guests at a wedding were allowed to enter for the feast after showing their Aadhaar cards. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen showing his Aadhaar card in order to enter for the wedding feast. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. As per reports, guests at the wedding were allowed to feast only after showing their Aadhaar cards.

Guests Allowed To Feast Only After Showing Their Aadhaar Cards

A #viral video from Amroha, #UttarPradesh shows how guests at a wedding were allowed to feast only after showing their #Aadhaar cards pic.twitter.com/PUq9k7e2S2 — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)