An elderly man in Ukraine is seen Reprimanding the Russian soldiers "like they are kids," saying he is also Russian and disgusted by their actions. In the video, filmed in the early hours of Saturday (February 26) the angry gentleman stands in the road right in front of Russian soldiers. The soldiers silently listen to the elderly man's complaint, their faces hidden by hoods and masks, as he jabs his fingers to prove his point.

Check Tweet:

Grandpa is reprimanding the Russian soldiers in Melitopol like they are children. “I’m also Russian. Don’t you have any problems in the state?” pic.twitter.com/fan9J9Me80 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)