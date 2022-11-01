A video of a Starbucks barista crying and having a meltdown about long work hours and dealing with rude customers has gone viral. In the video, he talks about the unfair treatment of workers and how feels the management was making the people on the shift work extra. The video that starts with the barista talking about quitting soon has become a topic of discussion for many, with some people on social media thinking that he shouldn’t whine and rant about the work hours and others supporting the barista for coming forward and expressing emotions about the impact of the work culture on employees. Check out the Tweets below to get the viral video and the reaction of internet users. Starbucks Barista in the US Who Refused to Serve Woman for Not Wearing Mask Receives $80,000 Tips Virtually!

Get The Viral Video Here

You thought serving in the military was tough? Try being a barista at Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/DQLFXg8gnm — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) October 30, 2022

How People Reacted To the Video

Trans Barrister has meltdown because 8 hours is too long to work on a day... pic.twitter.com/IfVSzZ4G0w — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 30, 2022

Some Strong Reactions

And Some More

No I will not jump on the pity party for the Starbucks Barista. Yes I understand customer service blows. Still shouldn't be posting your mental collapse on the internet. That's how you become a goddamn meme. — King of Zeroes ⑨ (@KevinDahmer) October 31, 2022

Im being told im anti-worker because i want a starbucks barista who's crying about working an 8 hour shift online to man up. Peak online leftism. — Prince Partisan 🇺🇸⚙️🌾 (@mechamachiaveli) October 30, 2022

Some Different Reactions

According to minimal research, Starbucks baristas make $15,000 a year. If a barista works 8 hours a day at that wage, he or she is being defrauded of their wages, which is a sin on par with sodomy and murder according to the Church. https://t.co/Av60AwLUpi — James Sprunt (@James_M_Sprunt) October 30, 2022

he's a student *and* working full time and ive seen how starbucks bitches treat the drink slingers also dunno how you typo'd "barista" into "barrister", which is a word in various english counties for lawyer https://t.co/koAauxaNNI — Homicidal Cyborg Incognito Tabs (@Necksplitter) October 31, 2022

And Another One

Thank you! We SHOULD be kind to a kid who's trying to work--when all too many Americans take taxpayer money to sit on their lazy butts. Say a little prayer for Starbucks Barista to find better mentors in all ways, and to persevere. There but for the grace of God go many of us! https://t.co/ZcozTF73WK — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) October 31, 2022

