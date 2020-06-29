The coronavirus cases are insanely increasing across the world. Health officials are working round the clock to help those infected recovers from the disease. Again to contain further spread, people are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible, and even if they step out, they must wear masks and maintain social distancing. But for some, it seems they are unable to adjust with the ‘new normal’ lifestyle. Many videos and pictures are often uploaded on social media that shows how some people are avoiding the much-needed protocols. Similarly, a woman visited a Starbucks without wearing a mask. The Starbucks barista refused to serve her for not wearing the mask. So, she decided to bully him on Facebook, but people supported and lauded the Starbucks barista for doing what was right. In fact, they were impressed by his move so much, that they tipped him $80,000 virtually. Starbucks Says It Will Pause Advertising on Social Media Platforms Including Facebook to Help Stop Racism and and Violent Content.

Identified as 24-year-old Lenin Gutierrez, he was working in his usual shit at a San Diego Starbucks on a Monday morning. A woman, who was not wearing a mask, walked in and attempted to place an order. But Gutierrez asked her if she had a face mask. Before he would his the company guidelines, the woman tossed him off and began to “cursing up a storm,” he explained to CNN. The customer Amber Lynn Gilles took a photo of the barista and uploaded on Facebook. Starbucks to Close 200 Stores in Canada in Next Two Years, Even When Economy Gets Back to Normal After COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Meet lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption,” reads her Facebook post with a photo of Gutierrez, wearing a face mask.

Here's the Post:

Instead of what she had expected, the post garnered more positive responses. People voiced their support for Gutierrez, with some saying they wish they could visit the coffee shop to give him a special tip. Matt Cowan, who is close to Gutierrez, decided to start a GoFundMe campaign, after he came across the viral Facebook post. He was upset that the Starbucks barista was “being bullied for doing the right thing.”

Watch the Video:

The GoFundMe page, where he named, “Tips for Lenin Standing Up To A San Diego Karen,” he decided to start the campaign for those who wanted to tip Gutierrez. The campaign’s initial goal was $1,000, but the page received more than $91,000 at the time of writing this.

