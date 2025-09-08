A video has gone viral on social media showing a man deliberately lying on railway tracks as a train passes over him to create an Instagram reel. The 36-second clip captures the man with his head down on the tracks as the speeding train crosses, after which he stands up, screams, and walks toward the person recording. The footage has sparked outrage among netizens, who condemned the dangerous stunt and urged authorities to take strict action against such reckless behaviour. While the exact time and location of the incident remain unknown, the video highlights the extreme risks some individuals take for social media content. Unnao: Youth Arrested After Viral Train Stunt Video, Family Says Clip Was Edited To Gain Views (Watch Video).

Man Lies on Railway Track for Viral Reel

