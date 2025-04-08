A young man from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district has been arrested after a video reel showing him lying on a railway track as a train appears to pass over him went viral on social media. The man has been identified as Ranjeet Chaurasiya. The reel, which sparked alarm and outrage online, appears to show Ranjeet lying motionless between the tracks while a train runs over him. The stunt, seemingly done for social media fame, prompted swift action from the Government Railway Police (GRP), which has now launched an official investigation. However, Ranjeet’s family has come forward to defend him, claiming that the video was carefully edited to create the illusion that the train passed directly over him, when, in fact, no real danger was involved. They maintain that no law was broken and that it was simply an attempt to gain attention online. Unnao: Man Dies After Being Pulled From Autorickshaw, Forcibly Smeared With Holi Colours in UP (Watch Video).

Youth Arrested After Viral Train Stunt Video

In UP's Unnao, a young man identified as Ranjeet Chaurasiya was arrested after a reel shows him lying on the track as the train passes over him. His family claims the reel was recorded and edited to give an impression that the train is passing over him. GRP has begun probe in the… pic.twitter.com/sIz1M3xnvh — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 8, 2025

