In a motivating video doing the internet rounds, a 68-year-old is seen doing weightlifting exercises in the gym. The inspiring video shows a woman dressed in a salwar suit sweating it out in the gym with the help of a fitness trainer. The video is going viral for the sheer dedication of the woman towards fitness. "Mom knows that she is a warrior and have to motivate others [sic]," read the caption of the inspiring Instagram post. The motivating video is proof that it's never too late to hit the gym and age shouldn't act as a barrier in one's journey towards achieving physical fitness. National Hair Loss Awareness Month 2023: Everything to Know About the Month That Reminds Us To Take Care of Our Hair.

Check the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Choudhary Ajay Sangwan (@weightliftermummy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)