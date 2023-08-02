National Hair Loss Awareness Month is observed in the month of August each year. The month is celebrated to spread awareness about the issue of hair loss and how one can prevent it. Hair loss is one problem which everyone faces at some point in their life. Men, women and even children can suffer from hair loss. Intermittent Fasting For Weight Loss: From Hair Loss To Constipation, Here Are Side Effects No One Talks About!

Causes of Hair Loss

There are many reasons for the occurrence of hair loss, the major reason being genetic. Other reasons for hair fall are hormonal changes, diet, medical complications, medications and, most importantly, stress. Grooming and hair styling practices also cause hair loss.

National Hair Loss Awareness Month Importance

Hair loss can have a major impact on our lives. Thinning hair and alarming level of hair loss are causes of concern and one should definitely take measures to tackle this issue. Male pattern baldness, also known as androgenetic alopecia, is the most common form of hair loss. Male pattern baldness accounts for more than 95% of hair loss in men. As per a study, two out of three guys will start to lose their hair by 35. Hence it is extremely important to identify the early symptoms of hair loss and take accurate measures to prevent it. Hair Loss Causes: Is Your Hair Fall Normal? How Much Shedding is OK and When Should it be a Concern?

Since so many people are affected by the problem of hair loss, The American Academy of Dermatology decided to officially declare August as National Hair Loss Awareness Month. Hair loss may be a common issue but still, many people are embarrassed to talk about it. National Hair Loss Awareness Month serves as a reminder to people that it's okay to reach out and seek help to discover the potential causes and treatment for hair loss.

