There's a great Kannada debate brewing in the Twittersphere. Some taking offence over how the Google search engine depicts the Kannada language as 'ugliest language in India, while at the same time, it also says it's 'Queen of languages in the world.'

Dear @sundarpichai , @GoogleIndia@Google Kannada is one of the oldest language in the world. It's a beautiful language. Please make changes. Everyone loves their mother tongue ,there cannot be ugliest language. Please do the needful pic.twitter.com/imU058Rzt0 — Ashwini M Sripad/ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ ಶ್ರೀಪಾದ್ (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) June 3, 2021

Here are more people voicing their support for a change

Google is being quite the contrarian as it also depicts the Kannada language as the 'Queen of languages in the world.'

Be that as it may, another Twitter user urged Kannadigas to stand behind their language and spread the message that it is indeed the queen of languages.

Been seeing many posts regarding google showing ugliest language is kannada. We respect our language and our language is the oldest language which is 2500 years (aprox) old. So requesting my dear #kannadaigas to type out Queen of languages in the world. It shows #Kannada pic.twitter.com/Lw6oGocjxO — Shrusti Patil (@shrustibcpatil) June 3, 2021

