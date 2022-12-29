The year 2022 was filled with significant weather events taking place throughout the year. At the end of 2022, let’s look back at the roller coaster of weather that caused havoc across the world. Several wildfires and tsunamis were reported in many parts of the world in 2022. Countries like Pakistan, Brazil, etc were battered by worst-hit floods. The UK, the US, and several countries witnessed cyclones and storms. The terrifying visuals of such natural calamities were caught on camera. Bomb Cyclone: Nearly 4,900 Flights Cancelled and More Than 4,400 Others Delayed in Last 24 Hours in US Due to Deadly Winter Storm.

Wild Weather Caught on Camera in 2022:

2022 was a wild year for weather! Here’s a look at some of the more dramatic moments caught on camera. #YearinReview #2022 #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/fDga53yMyN — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) December 28, 2022

