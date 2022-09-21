Happy World Gratitude Day 2022! The day marks the importance of expressing thankfulness to those who've been with you in every thick and thin. Not just that, you should appreciate every little act of kindness that comes your way every day. World Gratitude Day that is celebrated on September 21 brings the perfect opportunity to be grateful and express appreciation to your loved ones. Check out how netizens shared World Gratitude Day 2022 images and thankful quotes on Twitter to celebrate the special day. Scroll down to get World Gratitude Day 2022 messages.

World Gratitude Day 2022 Messages & Thankful Quotes

Happy World Gratitude Day! I’m grateful for my family, which is always with me❤(ӦｖӦ｡) I’m grateful for my group mates and friends^^ What/Who are you grateful for?#WorldGratitudeDay pic.twitter.com/T7jtexPdFF — Anastasia (@Iris_Rose_ign) September 21, 2022

Happy World Gratitude Day 2022!

#WorldGratitudeDay🙏❤️ #Gratitude to all friends! Interacting with you makes my days brighter💃 pic.twitter.com/gMsc1JTOdr — Dr Anastasia Mihailidou FAHA FCSANZ FESC (@AnastasiaSMihai) September 21, 2022

Aww!!

Thank you to our many furfriends, near and far, for your friendship, support, and kind words. Thank you to fate for bringing our furfamily together and for the time we're gifted. #WorldGratitudeDay #GratitudeDay pic.twitter.com/04d7dw3l8M — Dalmatian DIY (@DalmatianDiy) September 20, 2022

Be Thankful

Gratefulness is a Must!

Today World Gratitude Day. It is celebrated annually on the 21st September. The celebration of Gratitude Day allows both individual citizens and organisations within wider society to celebrate the broad meaning of gratitude in a variety of ways.#worldgratitudeday #sajaikumar pic.twitter.com/ozoC3MD3yc — Sajai Kumar (@SajaiKumar9) September 21, 2022

