World Gratitude Day is celebrated every year on September 21 to follow the broad meaning of gratitude in several ways. Organisations, nationals and individuals come together to share their gratitude in a number of ways on this day. The celebrations of World Gratitude Day started in 1965 in Hawaii when an international gathering decided that it would a great idea to formally express gratitude and appreciation once a year for many wonderful things found in the world. With the decision taken in 1965, many attendees celebrated the first gratitude day in September 1966 in their own countries. As you celebrate World Gratitude Day 2022, we have curated quotes that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day. Thoughtful Sayings About Being Thankful to Share With Your Loved Ones

The founders of Gratitude Day hope that taking time once a year to be thankful and grateful would positively impact our well-being and make us happier and more contented. In today’s time, people hardly take time to appreciate and express gratitude. Therefore, World Gratitude Day is an opportunity for all people to stop whatever they're doing for a while and fill positivity in their lives by being grateful and thankful to the ones around them. Here are quotes to spread positivity on World Gratitude Day 2022 that you can share with your near and dear ones. World Gratitude Day 2022: Date, History, Significance and All You Need To Learn About The Appreciation Day.

Quote Reads: “When I Started Counting My Blessings, My Whole Life Turned Around.” – Willie Nelson

Quote Reads: “Joy Is the Simplest Form of Gratitude.” – Karl Barth

Quote Reads: “Gratitude Turns What We Have Into Enough.” – Anonymous

Quote Reads: "The More Grateful I Am, the More Beauty I See.” – Mary Davis

Quote Reads: “Gratitude Is the Sign of Noble Souls.” – Aesop

To celebrate World Gratitude Day, one can enjoy a meal and spend some family time. At your workplace, you can take your colleagues for a snack or just express gratitude by thanking them for all their support. Many people also celebrate the day by donating food and snacks to those underprivileged people who are not able to afford a roof over their heads. That is one of the best ways of expressing gratitude for everything you have. Wishing everyone a Happy World Gratitude Day 2022!

