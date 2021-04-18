It's World Heritage Day 2021 Today!

ವಿಶ್ವ ಪಾರಂಪರಿಕ ದಿನ / World Heritage Day .. pic.twitter.com/VYmVvGqIvG — RK Gowda (@ravikeerthi22) April 18, 2021

Stunning Pics of Monuments From Across the World Take Over Twitter

Happy World Heritage Day pic.twitter.com/bl5DTywMem — Madhu (@madhu_hyderabad) April 18, 2021

Elphinstone Technical Institute in South Mumbai

Today is World heritage day... This is Elphinstone Technical Institute in South Mumbai... I am lucky to work here for eleven months.... This is famous shooting spots for ad, films and Serial..#WorldHeritage #Elphinstone #MumbaiPolice #worldheritageday tc pic.twitter.com/Ksm1nWXzKu — prasad mali (@prasadmalipr2) April 18, 2021

Rich Heritage in Sri Lanka

More Beautiful Sites

Happy World Heritage Day to our fellow 1120 World Heritage Sites across the world! 🛤️🛣️🏝️🕍🛕🗼 Where is the nearest World Heritage Site to you? Find out here: https://t.co/Hz46EnOyOs@UNESCOUK @WorldHeritageUK #worldheritageday2021 #ukworldheritage #WorldHeritage @ICOMOS pic.twitter.com/FvzSVfeBTT — Durham World Heritage Site (@DurhamWHS) April 18, 2021

Happy World Heritage Day

The City Palace, Jaipur

~ World Heritage Day ~ Majestic gateways. Ornately designed rooms. Magnificent galleries and glittering halls rich with stories of history. Each corner at #TheCityPalaceJaipur is an embodiment of the rich heritage of Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/6yCb7zUeXr — City Palace, Jaipur (@JprCityPalace) April 18, 2021

Jagannath Temple, Puri

“ The heritage of the past is the seed that brings forth the harvest of the future “ Wendell Philips #WorldHeritageDay Timeless pictures of our collective heritage that is the seed of all that we are and all that we aspire to be...... #JagannathaTemple #Puri pic.twitter.com/JeqYRThYS0 — Krishan Kumar (@Krishan_Kumar09) April 18, 2021

