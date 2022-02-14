The Los Angeles Rams defeated Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium. This was Los Angeles Rams' second Super Bowl win and first since 2000. Cooper Kupp was named as the MVP. You can watch video highlights of Super Bowl 2022 below.

CHAMPIONS!

Winning Moment

Video Highlights on YouTube

