As much as the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs super Bowl game was appreciated, half time performances including Kendrick Lamar and Serena Williams also received much praises. Tennis star Serena Williams in particular dazzled on the dance floor with her slick moves and attracted many eye balls. Though her elder sister Venus praised Serena’s dance, she shared video from 2012 London Olympics and compared the Crip Walk with the Super Bowl LIX half-time performance. Serena performed a ‘crip walk’ after beating Maria Sharapova for the Gold Medal at 2012 London Olympics. See Pics below. Serena Williams Shows Support to Taylor Swift After Fans at Caesars Superdome Boo Singer During Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2025 (See Post) .

Venus Williams Praising Serena Williams

Screen Capture from Venus Williams' Instagram Story

Serena Williams at 2012 London Olympics (Photo Credit: Instagram/VenusWilliams)

Serena Williams at 2025 Super Bowl (Photo Credit: Instagram/VenusWilliams)

