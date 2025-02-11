NFL 2024-25 season is over with Philadelphia Eagles crowned winner of the Super Bowl 59 after defeating Kansas City Chiefs. But the sporting season continues as Apple TV – broadcaster of MLS (Major League Soccer) announced the start date for the new season. As per the advertisement, the MLS 2025 season will start on February 22 (Eastern Time). In the advertisement, Inter Miami CF megastar Lionel Messi was seen playing football with the Rugby ball and the showcases elite skill. Watch the video below. Lionel Messi Attends Super Bowl 2025 With Inter Miami Teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets (See Pics and Videos).

Lionel Messi Showcases Elite Skills in Advertisement Announcing Start Date of MLS 2025

Fútbol begins February 22. Watch on Apple TV. #MLSSeasonPass pic.twitter.com/Muos5p3EUB — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 10, 2025

