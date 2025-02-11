Kanye West, now Ye, has been grabbing headlines over the past week for a series of hate-filled tweets he made on X (previously Twitter). The "Heartless" singer had his handle deactivated after a series of concerning posts that sparked widespread outrage online. These activities included him listing a Swastika shirt for sale on Shopify. In the latest update on Tuesday (February 11), users found out that the Swastika t-shirts were removed from the platform. Confirming the news, a spokesperson from the commerce platform said, "Merchant did not engaging authentic commerce practises and violated our terms so we removed them." They added, "All merchants are responsible for following the rules of u platform." The rapper ran an advertisement on Sunday's Super Bowl 2025 that directed viewers to his website, Yeezy.com, where he sold black swastika t-shirts. Kanye West Deactivates X Account After Controversial Super Bowl Ad and Social Media Posts.

Shopify Takes Down Kanye West’s Yeezy Website After He Lists Swastika T-Shirts for Sale

JUST IN - Shopify has deactivated Kanye West's Yeezy online shop after it featured swastika t-shirts — Sky — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 11, 2025

