Anantjeet Singh Naruka scripted history as he clinched the gold medal in Skeet at the Asian Shooting Championships 2025 on Wednesday, August 20. The Indian star scored 57/60 in the thrilling event of the continental tournament. Kuwait's Mansour Alrashidi bagged the silver medal, whereas Al-Ishaq secured the bronze medal. This is India's first individual skeet gold medal in 6 years. Asian Shooting Championships 2025: Saurabh Chaudhary-Suruchi Inder Singh Bags 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal.

News Flash: Anantjeet Singh Naruka wins GOLD medal in Skeet at Asian Shooting Championships 🔥 He scored 57/60 points in Final. #ASC2025 pic.twitter.com/206IRhfLPq — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 20, 2025

