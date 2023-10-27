Arjun Babuta won the silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023. Babuta starred in this event with an outstanding effort as he scored 251.2 points. Not only this but he has also a berth in next year's Paris Olympic Games. Abhinav Choudhary Wins Gold Medal in Men's 10m Air Pistol Youth Event at 15th Asian Shooting Championships.

Arjun Babuta Wins Silver Medal

𝗦𝗶𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗹 ✅ 𝗢𝗹𝘆𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗰 𝗤𝘂𝗼𝘁𝗮 ✅ Team India has qualified for the men's 10m Air Rifle event at Paris 2024 thanks to Arjun Babuta's second-place finish at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023.#RoadToParis2024 | #OlympicQualifiers | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/nDxvBTgQTh — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) October 27, 2023

