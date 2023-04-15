Young Indian wrestler Anirudh Kumar secured a bronze in the men's freestyle 125 kg category on the final day (April 14) of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 at Astana, Uzbekistan. The 21-year-old wrestler defeated Uzbekistan's Sardorbek Kholmatov on technical superiority (12-2) to clinch his maiden medal in senior internationals. Meanwhile, former Commonwealth Games gold medalist Deepak Punia had a disappointing outing.

Anirudh Kumar Wins Bronze Medal Asian Wrestling Championships 2023

Anirudh Kumar wins Bronze medal (FS 125kg) in Asian Wrestling Championships. #WrestleAstana pic.twitter.com/hY6o631ZZW — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) April 14, 2023

