Star Indian badminton player PV Sindhu expressed grief over the tragic incident of an airplane crash in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The unfortunate incident took place on Friday, June 12, on Air India flight AI 171 which was bound for London from Ahmedabad. PV Sindhu shared her thoughts and prayers for the 242 passengers who boarded the flight and their family members. PV Sindhu wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London today, June 12, 2025. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of all 242 souls on board." She also wished that love surrounds every grieving heart. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan Express Shock and Anguish After Air India Flight Carrying Over 200 Passengers Crashes in Meghaninagar (See Posts).

PV Sindhu On Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London today, June 12, 2025. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of all 242 souls on board. 🕊️ May love surround every grieving heart and strength find those left behind. — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) June 12, 2025

