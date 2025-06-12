Former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan expressed shock and anguish after an Air India plane carrying over 200 passengers crashed in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, on Friday, June 12. The tragic incident occurred as the flight AI171, bound for London, crashed soon after take-off. Visuals showed thick black smoke emanating from the incident and also the rescue teams at work, have gone viral on social media. Taking to social media, Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan shared their reactions to the tragic incident. "I am utterly shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families who are enduring unimaginable pain and loss." Yusuf Pathan wrote, "Very shocked to hear about the #AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight incident near Ahmedabad airport. Praying for the safety of all passengers and crew." Air India Plane Crash: Air India’s London-Bound Flight AI171 Carrying Over 200 Passengers Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport, Airline Shares Update (Watch Videos).

Yusuf Pathan Reacts to Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Very shocked to hear about the #AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight incident near Ahmedabad airport. Praying for the safety of all passengers and crew. 🙏#PlaneCrash #Ahmedabad — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) June 12, 2025

Harbhajan Singh Expresses Shock and Anguish at Ahmedabad Plane Crash

