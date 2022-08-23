Saina Nehwal made a brilliant start to her BWF World Championships 2022 campaign as she defeated Hing Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi to advance to the round of 32 of the competition. The Indian shuttler secured her passage into the next round with a 21-19, 21-9 victory.

