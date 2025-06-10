Great Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone, who is the father of actress Deepika Padukone, celebrated his 70th birthday today. The Great player is often hailed as the father of badminton in India. Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Open Championship in 1980. The victory made him the first Indian badminton star to be ranked World No. 1. The 70-year-old also won the gold medal in the men's singles badminton event at the 1978 Commonwealth Games. ‘Badminton for All’: Deepika Padukone Announces Expansion of Padukone School of Badminton on Her Father’s Birthday.

Happy Birthday Prakash Padukone!

#PrakashPadukone Wishing the former Badminton player Prakash Padukone ji a very Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/xNtJMogHPL — Vineetha MV (@mvvineetha387) June 10, 2025

Heartwarming Birthday Wish for Prakash Padukone

Wishing a very happy birthday to #PrakashPadukone who redefined Indian badminton. Met Prakash many years ago. Despite his towering legacy, he was humility personified. Spoke with such warmth that it felt like a conversation with an old friend. pic.twitter.com/YJu9bvcZnc — Rameshwar Singh (@RSingh6969a) June 10, 2025

Happy Birthday Great Player

We followed his wins in All England and the other tournaments in circuit. He brought glory to the country. Happy Birthday to Prakash Padukone — Sarod Chandra (@SarodChandra) June 10, 2025

Prakash Padukone is a legend!

Indeed, sir Prakash Padukone is a legend! And let’s be honest, he was one of the most effortlessly charismatic and graceful sportsmen India produced. — Dr. Rahul Swami (@DrRahulSwami) June 10, 2025

