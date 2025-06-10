Great Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone, who is the father of actress Deepika Padukone, celebrated his 70th birthday today. The Great player is often hailed as the father of badminton in India. Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Open Championship in 1980. The victory made him the first Indian badminton star to be ranked World No. 1. The 70-year-old also won the gold medal in the men's singles badminton event at the 1978 Commonwealth Games. ‘Badminton for All’: Deepika Padukone Announces Expansion of Padukone School of Badminton on Her Father’s Birthday.

