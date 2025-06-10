Mumbai, June 10: As her Padukone School of Badminton aims to 75 Centres in a year, actress Deepika Padukone talked about how the sport has shaped her life as she grew up playing the sport. Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with her father Prakash Padukone, a former star badminton player. She wrote: “As someone who grew up playing badminton, I’ve experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one’s life – physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

The star also shared a note about how the Padukone School of Badminton expands to 75 centres in a year. She added: “Through Padukone School of Badminton(PSB), we hope to bring the joy and discipline of Badminton to people from all walks of life, and build a generation that is healthier, more focused, and inspired by sport.” Deepika Padukone Gives Special Gift to Father Prakash Padukone On His Birthday, Announces Plans To Open 75 Badminton Coaching Centres.

The press note read: “The Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), founded and funded by Deepika Padukone and mentored by former World No. 1 and All England Champion Prakash Padukone, has achieved a significant milestone by establishing over 75 grassroots coaching centres across 18 Indian cities-including Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Nashik, Mysuru, Panipat, Dehradun, Udaipur, Coimbatore, Sangli, and Surat-within its first year of operations.”

With its mission of "Badminton for All," PSB now aims to scale to 100 centres by the end of this year and 250 within the next three years, the note added. The note further stated that the academy’s vision is to democratize access to quality and affordable badminton coaching, providing opportunities for people of all ages and skill levels. “Through its standardized, scalable coaching methodology, developed under the guidance of Prakash Padukone, the organization seeks to introduce a nationwide community of school children and working professionals to the sport. It also aims to empower aspiring coaches with certified training and sustainable career paths.” ‘AA22XA6’: Deepika Padukone Joins Cast of Allu Arjun’s Upcoming Film Directed by Atlee – Watch Announcement Video.

The note further read: “Padukone School of Badminton partners with schools, institutions, and existing venues to set up grassroots academies that feed into its flagship Training Program at the 3 High-Performance Centres of Excellence in Bengaluru. “With over 100 coaches trained under a structured certification program and access to cutting-edge facilities, PSB's coaching system ensures consistency, quality, and the ability to identify and nurture future champions.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).